KP Education deptt releases Rs 33.3mln for salaries of second shift schools' teachers, staff: ASE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Abdul Karim on Monday said that the department has released Rs 33.3 million to the Deputy Commissioners and District Education Officers (DEOs) for payment of salaries to teachers and staff of second shift schools in the province.

Responding to the reports of non-payment of salaries to the teachers and staff of the second shift and alleged closure of the schools, he said, the required funds for the salaries of the employees have been released, and they would get salaries soon, adding that the second shift program was running well in the entire province.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners and DEOs have been asked to pay their salaries as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second shift schools' program was launched for out-of-school children in 27 districts including tribal districts to enroll the children away from education and currently, there were 55,000 children getting the education under the program.

Due to unavailability of funds the 8,000 teachers and employees were not getting salaries for the last four months, the official sources said, adding that there was fear of the closure of the second shift programme as many teachers and other employees had stopped working in the double shift programme.