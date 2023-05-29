UrduPoint.com

KP Education Deptt Releases Rs 33.3mln For Salaries Of Second Shift Schools' Teachers, Staff: ASE

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KP Education deptt releases Rs 33.3mln for salaries of second shift schools' teachers, staff: ASE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Abdul Karim on Monday said that the department has released Rs 33.3 million to the Deputy Commissioners and District Education Officers (DEOs) for payment of salaries to teachers and staff of second shift schools in the province.

Responding to the reports of non-payment of salaries to the teachers and staff of the second shift and alleged closure of the schools, he said, the required funds for the salaries of the employees have been released, and they would get salaries soon, adding that the second shift program was running well in the entire province.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners and DEOs have been asked to pay their salaries as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second shift schools' program was launched for out-of-school children in 27 districts including tribal districts to enroll the children away from education and currently, there were 55,000 children getting the education under the program.

Due to unavailability of funds the 8,000 teachers and employees were not getting salaries for the last four months, the official sources said, adding that there was fear of the closure of the second shift programme as many teachers and other employees had stopped working in the double shift programme.

Related Topics

Education All From Million

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

46 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

1 hour ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

2 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.