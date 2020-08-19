KP Education Deptt starts various flagships projects

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated various flagship projects including enrollment of children, construction of new schools in merged districts and training teachers besides administering de-worming medicines to children during last two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated various flagship projects including enrollment of children, construction of new schools in merged districts and training teachers besides administering de-worming medicines to children during last two years.

According to spokesman for KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE), the government started province-wide special enrollment campaign to enroll 800000 out of school children in government schools.

De-worming therapy was given to 28 million children in 16 districts of the province through a successful campaign.

So far 56 training materials have been published on Session plan, handbooks, training manuals, courses and modules. With over 2100 videos have been curated for the induction program.

The Induction Program helped newly inducted teachers to enhance their content knowledge, pedagogical skills in all the core subject areas including Foundation subjects like Education Psychology etc.

For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, digital tablets were distributed amongst the 13,274 newly inducted teachers, pre-installed with a tailor-made application for delivering teacher training to primary, elementary and secondary level school teachers.

For the year 2019-20, PITE has been able to train over 56000 Primary school teachers through its CPD program. Nearly 14000 newly hired Teachers have been trained through its Induction Program.

2717 posts of teaching cadre created, 1475 posts in progress for merged districts. For the improvement of educational sector in merged districts 2717 vacancies have been created for the recruitment of teachers in the first phase. The recruitment of teachers on these posts will meet the shortage of teachers in these districts while 1475 additional teaching cadre posts are also working.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) with the technical assistance from DFID has announced results of the District Performance Scorecard (DPS) for December 2019.

The performance of 56 DEO Offices (28 male and 28 female) of the settled districts was assessed against the targets set in their District Education Plans.

Similarly, UNDP, UNICEF and Government of KP to work together for girls' access to quality education in Kurram and Orakzai districts.

The Spokesman further informed that a three-year project complements the Government's Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) for the merged districts and will provide three tier support to the education department, community and students to ensure equitable access to safe and quality education for around 14,000 students, primarily focused on adolescent girls.

The project will rehabilitate 100 partially damaged schools and provide essential school supplies and furniture to promote conducive learning environment for the children. It will also train over 300 teachers for student-centred and gender-responsive teaching practices. Furthermore, around 155 Parents-Teacher Associations and mothers' groups will also be formed and trained to promote and monitor girls' access to education.

Enrolment and retention campaigns to raise awareness on the importance and value of girls' education will be carried out while health and hygiene awareness sessions are also planned, followed by distribution of dignity kits containing sanitary items for adolescent girls students in 155 schools of Kurram and Orakzai districts.

"3,000 team leaders will be deployed soon to improve the quality of education in government schools adding that they will only work in schools to improve the quality of education".

"The Elementary & Secondary Education Department (E&SED), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the United Nations World food Programme (WFP) have launched an education support programme for adolescent girl students in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

Under this programme, nearly 21,000 girls between grade 6 and 10, enrolled in 288 government girls' high schools in all the seven newly Merged Districts and six sub-divisions will be assisted.