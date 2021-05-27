UrduPoint.com
KP Education Deptt Takes Significant Step To Increase Enrollment, Rs. 2 Bln Plus Amount Dedicated For Girl Students

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Education deptt takes significant step to increase enrollment, Rs. 2 bln plus amount dedicated for girl students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthukhwa department has taken a significant step to increase enrollment and minimize girls' drop out in schools by dedicating an hefty amount of more than Rs. Two billion for female students.

"The programme to be implemented in 26 districts of the province and a total of 48000 female students will get benefit from it," shared Shahram Khan Tarakai, Provincial Minister for Education.

In a message shared by Provincial Minister on social media, Shahram Tarakai said this is a great opportunity for those who cannot afford education and a chance for those who want to reach the higher ranks of success.

Sharing details of the enrolment programme, Shahram Tarakai said a monthly stipend of Rs.

200 would be paid to girl students studying in class 6 to 8. While those studying in class 9 and 10 will Rs. 500 on monthly basis.

Provincial Minister also shared a notification of Finance Department issuing directives for release of funds for provision of stipends to Primary and secondary girls.

The 26 districts where these stipends would be paid to girls include Abbotabad, Buner, Batagram, Bannu, Charsadda, Chitral Lower and Upper, Dir Lower & Upper, D.I.Khan, Haripure, Hangu, Kohistan Upper, Swabi, Shangla, Swat, Tank, Tor Ghar, Peshawar, Manshera, Mardan, Nowshera.

