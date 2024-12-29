- Home
- Pakistan
- KP education experts plan provincial Jirga to address challenges, develop strategic reforms
KP Education Experts Plan Provincial Jirga To Address Challenges, Develop Strategic Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Prominent education experts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) held an inclusive meeting in the Federal capital and decided to organize a ‘Provincial Educational Jirga’ in a bid to identify challenges in the education sector and formulating actionable recommendations.
They gathered to attend the 6th meeting of the board of Governors of the think tank Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge, and Review (FIKR), organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) the other day.
The meeting, focused on the state of education in KP, was chaired by PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi and attended by a distinguished panel, including Lt. Gen. (R) Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Justice Dr. Qibla Ayaz of the Supreme Court’s Shariah Bench, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor of the Karakoram International University, Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of the IM Sciences, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Member of the Public Service Commission, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, industrialist Masood Rehman, PDF Patron-in- Chief Dr.
Fatima Shaheen, Halima Ikram, Waseem Gohar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman Khalil, senior journalist Rehan Khan, and Ghazala Yousafzai.
This jirga will engage stakeholders, including parents, to ensure a holistic approach to improving education standards.
To oversee the planning and organization of the Educational Jirga, a committee was formed comprising Justice Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, Waseem Gohar, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi.
The Board also approved the development of a ten-year strategic plan for FIKR. A dedicated committee, including Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi, was tasked with this responsibility.
The forum reiterated its unwavering commitment to improving education in the region, pledging to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.
The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to drive impactful initiatives for the betterment of education in KP.
Recent Stories
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lake of hostels significance issue for working women in ICT5 minutes ago
-
KP education experts plan provincial Jirga to address challenges, develop strategic reforms5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs health council meeting at district jail25 minutes ago
-
General consensus for peace between warring tribes in Kurram jirga reached: Saif25 minutes ago
-
IWMB hosts plantation drive at Margalla View Point in tribute to environmental journalists35 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments in Kot Momin35 minutes ago