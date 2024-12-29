KP education experts plan provincial Jirga to address challenges, develop strategic reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Prominent education experts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) held an inclusive meeting in the Federal capital and decided to organize a ‘Provincial Educational Jirga’ in a bid to identify challenges in the education sector and formulating actionable recommendations.

They gathered to attend the 6th meeting of the board of Governors of the think tank Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge, and Review (FIKR), organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) the other day.

The meeting, focused on the state of education in KP, was chaired by PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi and attended by a distinguished panel, including Lt. Gen. (R) Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Justice Dr. Qibla Ayaz of the Supreme Court’s Shariah Bench, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor of the Karakoram International University, Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of the IM Sciences, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Member of the Public Service Commission, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, industrialist Masood Rehman, PDF Patron-in- Chief Dr.

Fatima Shaheen, Halima Ikram, Waseem Gohar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman Khalil, senior journalist Rehan Khan, and Ghazala Yousafzai.

This jirga will engage stakeholders, including parents, to ensure a holistic approach to improving education standards.

To oversee the planning and organization of the Educational Jirga, a committee was formed comprising Justice Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, Waseem Gohar, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi.

The Board also approved the development of a ten-year strategic plan for FIKR. A dedicated committee, including Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, and Muhammad Bilal Sethi, was tasked with this responsibility.

The forum reiterated its unwavering commitment to improving education in the region, pledging to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to drive impactful initiatives for the betterment of education in KP.