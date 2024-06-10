KP Education Minister Announces Measures To Enhance Women Literacy Rate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday announced initiatives to enhance the literacy rate of women across the province, with a special focus on the merged areas
The Education Department has launched several pivotal projects to provide educational infrastructure in these regions,
leading to a significant increase in literacy.
The minister commended the Merged Areas Education Foundation for its remarkable achievements, including the establishment of 207 community-based education centers, 337 community-based schools, Training for 1,538 teachers, while Over 47,000 students are currently enrolled in these institutions.
The minister assured the foundation for the comprehensive support, including financial assistance for teachers and the establishment of new schools.
Emphasizing the vital importance of education, he stressed that no child should be deprived of this fundamental right. He directed that new schools should be established based on merit and need.
The foundation's Managing Director, Mian Ainullah, briefed the minister on the foundation's programmes, including The establishment of 25 new schools in the merged areas under the Sabaoon School Initiative,
Moreover, 25 schools under the middle school programme in merged districts and sub-divisions would also be established. Furthermore, the training of 80 master trainers would be conducted.
The minister lauded the foundation's efforts and assured that all possible support would be provided to address the challenges faced by the foundation.
