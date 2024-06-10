Open Menu

KP Education Minister Announces Measures To Enhance Women Literacy Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM

KP Education minister announces measures to enhance women literacy rate

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday announced initiatives to enhance the literacy rate of women across the province, with a special focus on the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday announced initiatives to enhance the literacy rate of women across the province, with a special focus on the merged areas.

The Education Department has launched several pivotal projects to provide educational infrastructure in these regions,

leading to a significant increase in literacy.

The minister commended the Merged Areas Education Foundation for its remarkable achievements, including the establishment of 207 community-based education centers, 337 community-based schools, Training for 1,538 teachers, while Over 47,000 students are currently enrolled in these institutions.

The minister assured the foundation for the comprehensive support, including financial assistance for teachers and the establishment of new schools.

Emphasizing the vital importance of education, he stressed that no child should be deprived of this fundamental right. He directed that new schools should be established based on merit and need.

The foundation's Managing Director, Mian Ainullah, briefed the minister on the foundation's programmes, including The establishment of 25 new schools in the merged areas under the Sabaoon School Initiative,

Moreover, 25 schools under the middle school programme in merged districts and sub-divisions would also be established. Furthermore, the training of 80 master trainers would be conducted.

The minister lauded the foundation's efforts and assured that all possible support would be provided to address the challenges faced by the foundation.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Education Women All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

13 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

14 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

14 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

14 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

16 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

16 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

16 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

14 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan