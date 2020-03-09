UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Education Minister Asks Schools To Facilitate Disabled Children

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

KP Education Minister asks schools to facilitate disabled children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan Monday asked all public and private sector schools for provision of basic facilities to disabled children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan Monday asked all public and private sector schools for provision of basic facilities to disabled children.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Education Department here. Beside, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Nadeem Aslam, chairmen of all BISEs, Director PITE, Director IMU, Director, Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

The minister said the government was making all-out efforts and focusing on their education and look after. He said that in several important documents have been dispatched to Finance Department for their inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the upcoming financial year.

He said that keeping in view the problems and demands of the people, the sub-offices of the educational boards would be opened in the far-flung areas of all big regions of the province to mitigate their hardships and address education related problems of the people at their door step.

The provincial minister said that keeping in view the education and facilities of the children they are working on different projects, whose completion will financially stabilize the students of the province including newly merged districts and they would be provided best educational opportunities.

About, the registration of private schools, he said that PSRA will only register them while their affiliation will be carried out by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in the province.

He also hinted at review of the affiliation fees of both public and private sector schools to resolve the matter with mutual consensus as along with the public sector, the private schools are also imparting education to our children.

The provincial minister said that a good strategy is being adopted for prevention of copying in the examination halls wherein cameras are being installed to promote merit and transparency in the education sector and give benefit to deserving children.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Bait Ul Maal spent Rs 200m on patients' t ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission declares interview ..

11 minutes ago

Fehmida Jamali felicitates Shirley Jayawardena on ..

11 minutes ago

Cheques worth Rs 70 mln given to owners of land in ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to Fine People for Not Disclosing Hea ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.