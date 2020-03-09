KP Education Minister asks schools to facilitate disabled children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan Monday asked all public and private sector schools for provision of basic facilities to disabled children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub Khan Monday asked all public and private sector schools for provision of basic facilities to disabled children.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Education Department here. Beside, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Nadeem Aslam, chairmen of all BISEs, Director PITE, Director IMU, Director, Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

The minister said the government was making all-out efforts and focusing on their education and look after. He said that in several important documents have been dispatched to Finance Department for their inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the upcoming financial year.

He said that keeping in view the problems and demands of the people, the sub-offices of the educational boards would be opened in the far-flung areas of all big regions of the province to mitigate their hardships and address education related problems of the people at their door step.

The provincial minister said that keeping in view the education and facilities of the children they are working on different projects, whose completion will financially stabilize the students of the province including newly merged districts and they would be provided best educational opportunities.

About, the registration of private schools, he said that PSRA will only register them while their affiliation will be carried out by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in the province.

He also hinted at review of the affiliation fees of both public and private sector schools to resolve the matter with mutual consensus as along with the public sector, the private schools are also imparting education to our children.

The provincial minister said that a good strategy is being adopted for prevention of copying in the examination halls wherein cameras are being installed to promote merit and transparency in the education sector and give benefit to deserving children.