KP Education Sector Budget To Go Up By 17% Likely
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The educational budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current financial year has gone up by 13% as compared to the previous year, while the next year's development budget is expected to increase by 17 percent.
This was told to KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai during a briefing here on Thursday.
Besides, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary Development Qaiser Alam and Advisor on Education Mian Saaduddin, the officers of the planning wing and Directorate also attended the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai issued instructions to the concerned authorities that the development schemes which are near completion should be made operational by providing additional funds.
On his behalf, instructions for data collection regarding out-of-school children were also issued to the department, on the basis of which work will be started on a pilot project to make some districts free of out of school children.
During the meeting, it was also decided in principle to buy school bags for the students on a pilot basis. The minister was told by the Planning Wing that 99% of the released budget has been utilized so far and the ongoing development work will be further accelerated.
A detailed discussion was also held on the model of making non-functional schools functional under public-private partnership on behalf of the minister.
Faisal Khan Tarakai said that steps should be taken to immediately inaugurate the educational projects that are being completed. He also directed to ensure the use of high-quality materials and monitoring of work of the ongoing construction works.
