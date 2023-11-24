Open Menu

KP Educational Boards Asked To Adhere To KPPRA Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Department of Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been advised by all the provincial boards of elementary and secondary education to strictly adhere to the KP Public Procurement Authority (KPPRA) rules in procurements and expenditures.

The education department in a letter issued here to all the provincial boards expressed its concern for not following the KPRA rules and said that as per the government directives KPPRA Rules 2012 would be implemented for procurement in government departments and institutions in the province.

It said that there had been complaints of neglecting KPPRA rules in procurement and expenditure in education boards and warned that all future procurements should be done through open tender to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in procurement.

