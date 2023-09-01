KP educational institutions increases fee to meet their expenses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have increased the fees to meet the expenses of universities, documents reveal here on Friday.

Looking at the documents of the several universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have increased their fees. The fees of Islamia College University Peshawar, Jamia Peshawar, KMU and Agricultural University have been increased.

The Islamia College administration has also increased the hostel fees by Rs. 3000, the document revealed. The pre-medical fee has been increased from Rs. 45000 to Rs. 49465 on open merit in Islamia College.

Pre-medical fee has been increased by Rs. 13000 on self-finance, the fee has been increased from Rs. 98000 to Rs. 1,11000. After the increase of Rs. 5000 in pre-engineering, the fee has become Rs. 47000, the increase of Rs. 5000 per semester in the 4-year BS program also, says the document available to this agency.

The fee for MPhil has been increased by Rs. 5,000 and the fee for Ph.D. has been increased by Rs. 7,000 per semester. University of Peshawar has also increased the fees of BS, Masters, MPhil and PhD by 10 to 13 percent.

A 10% additional fee was also charged from the students admitted to the University of Agriculture and Khyber Medical University has also issued a declaration by increasing the examination fees as well.

Increase in fees has been made as per law, Provost Islamia College University Peshawar Mian Kamal said.

Fees have been increased to meet the expenses of the university, the hostel fee has also been increased from Rs. 33000 to Rs. 36000, Mian Kamal said when contacted. Increase in fees is not a new thing, it is a normal thing, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Jehan Bakht said.

The decision to increase the fees of Agriculture University and Peshawar University is being made after the approval of the syndicate, VC Jehan Bakht said.

Meanwhile, a grant of Rs. 350 has been released to solve the financial problems of University of Peshawar, Higher education Secretary Anila Durrani told media men. She said that the grant-in-aid of Rs. 350 has been signed for University of Peshawar as the management of the University did not have money to pay salaries and pensions.

Secretary Higher Education Anila Durrani has taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary and the Chief Secretary took notice of the matter and approved the Grant-in-Aid. The Higher Education Department is taking concrete steps to solve the financial problems of universities, Secretary Higher Education said.