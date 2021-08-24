KP Election Commission finalizes preparations for CB elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission has finalized all preparations for holding elections on 37 wards of 11 Cantonment Boards across the province.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Sharifullah Khan Marwat said that this while giving a briefing to under training newly recruited election officers here on Tuesday.

He said training of election staff for Cantonment board (CB) election was in progress, adding election were being held on 5 general seats in Peshawar, 4 general seats in Nowshera, 3 in Raisalpur , 3 Cherat , 2 Mardan , 3 Kohat, 3 Bannu , two each in D.I khan, Havelian and Murree Galiyat and 10 in Abbottabad, He said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair election in the country for which all possible measures would be taken.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Haroon Khan speaking on the occasion said that preparations were finalized for holding local government elections and delimitation of the Village and Neighborhood Councils in all districts were completed. He said that material and stationary used in elections were being purchased.

He called on people to register themselves as voter before election schedule issued for holding local government elections, adding eligible voters can check their registration status by sending NIC number to 8300 through text message.