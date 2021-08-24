UrduPoint.com

KP Election Commission Finalizes Preparations For CB Elections

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

KP Election Commission finalizes preparations for CB elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission has finalized all preparations for holding elections on 37 wards of 11 Cantonment Boards across the province.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Sharifullah Khan Marwat said that this while giving a briefing to under training newly recruited election officers here on Tuesday.

He said training of election staff for Cantonment board (CB) election was in progress, adding election were being held on 5 general seats in Peshawar, 4 general seats in Nowshera, 3 in Raisalpur , 3 Cherat , 2 Mardan , 3 Kohat, 3 Bannu , two each in D.I khan, Havelian and Murree Galiyat and 10 in Abbottabad, He said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair election in the country for which all possible measures would be taken.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Haroon Khan speaking on the occasion said that preparations were finalized for holding local government elections and delimitation of the Village and Neighborhood Councils in all districts were completed. He said that material and stationary used in elections were being purchased.

He called on people to register themselves as voter before election schedule issued for holding local government elections, adding eligible voters can check their registration status by sending NIC number to 8300 through text message.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Kohat Mardan Progress Nowshera Havelian All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

21 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

26 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

35 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

17 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.