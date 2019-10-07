KP election commission holds consultative meeting

UrduPoint.com
Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday held consultative meeting with all stakeholders including media persons as part of five-year strategic plan 2019-23 to workout an effective plan for making elections more credible by ensuring more transparency and impartiality.

Provincial Election Commissioner Maqbool Ahmed while chairing meeting said it was an important consultative meeting to discuss issues and bring improvement in the five-year plan envisaging a clear roadmap towards transparent and impartial elections.

He said the meeting with all stakeholders aimed at getting input and opinions from all stakeholders about objectives of the plan and chalked out its future goals.

The meeting was informed that the election commission had consultations about preparing draft of the plan with 5055 stakeholders in 22 specific districts across the country.

He said a strategic planning committee had been formed which had presented proposals on the basis of post election reviews.

He urged media persons to forward their valuable suggestions to bring further improvement in the plan and ensure more transparency and impartiality in elections.

On the occasion the participants shared a number of suggestions and proposals for ensuring transparency and impartiality in holding elections.

