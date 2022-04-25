UrduPoint.com

KP Election Commission Seeks Security

April 25, 2022

Provincial Election Commission Monday sought security in view of the protest call by PTI on Tuesday in front of the offices of the election commission, said a notification issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commission Monday sought security in view of the protest call by PTI on Tuesday in front of the offices of the election commission, said a notification issued here.

The provincial election commission has asked the district administrations and police in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mohmand to provide foolproof security to the provincial election commissioner and its staff to avert any untoward incident.

