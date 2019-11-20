UrduPoint.com
KP Election Commission Urged Volunteers To Work For Raising Women's Turnout

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed on Wednesday urged student volunteers to come forward and play their role in encouraging women to increase their turnout in local bodies elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed on Wednesday urged student volunteers to come forward and play their role in encouraging women to increase their turnout in local bodies elections.

Addressing certificates distribution ceremony at Fazaia College of education for Women, the provincial election commissioner said it was working of students as volunteers was encouraging sign and they could play effective role in enhancing turnout of women in election process.

He said that the election commission was taking solid measures to make the election process more effective and consultation process would continue with all stakeholders including educational institutions.

Later he distributed certificates among student volunteers whose number has soared to 480.

Director Gender Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari, focal person Zainab Siddiqui, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

