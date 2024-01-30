KP election commissioner establishes Gender Desk for complaints redressal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a Gender Desk for the immediate redressal of complaints regarding the electoral process for marginalized classes in the general elections.

This desk will be operational from February 1st to February 10th.

It has been set up for immediate redressal of complaints from women, elderly citizens, transgender individuals, persons with disabilities, and minority communities.

Assistant Director of Gender and Social Inclusion, Syed Aoun Ahmed Naqvi, will supervise this desk, and staff will be available at all times.

Citizens can register any complaints regarding the electoral process related to marginalized classes by contacting the provided phone numbers at 15-9213214-09.