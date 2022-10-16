UrduPoint.com

KP Election Commissioner Visits Command, Control Room In City

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Farid Afridi Sunday visited Command and Control Room here and was briefed about the security arrangements that have been made for holding peaceful by-polls.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and CCPO Peshawar and other officers checked various points in the Command and Control Room. He was briefed about the steps being taken for ensuring a peaceful election.

In his brief chat with the officials present on this occasion in the Command and Control Room, Afridi appreciated the strict monitoring of the security situation by the police.

Earlier, polling for by-elections in 3 NA Constituencies continued all across KP. The polling on three vacant National Assembly seats is overall peacefully continued including NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar-V respectively.

The total number of voters in these constituencies is over 1450,000, out of which the number of men voters is over 8,50, 000 while 6,42,000 are women voters.

The polling started at 8:00 A.M in the morning and will continue up till 5:00 P.M. without any interval. However, voters present inside the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time, said an official of the Provincial Election Commissioner.

A total of 16 candidates are in the run from these constituencies, four each candidates are in the run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates are in the run for NA-31, Peshawar-V.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations have been established in all three NA constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations are for both men and women. Out of the 979 polling stations 745 have been declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive wherein the deployment of the security officials had already been made to ensure a peaceful election. However, the police have adopted abreast security measures wherein a Command and Control Room was established with the aim to keep a vigilant eye on any untoward incident.

