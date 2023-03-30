UrduPoint.com

KP Elections On October 8, ECP Notifies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified that the general elections in the provincial assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on October 8, 2023.

According to ECP, the date of the poll has been conveyed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Governor Ghulam Ali in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Moto case no 1 of 2023, Constitutional Petition no 1&2 of 2023.

