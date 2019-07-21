KP-Elections: PTI grabs five seats, Independents get six seats so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has grabbed five seats so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Provincial Assembly elections in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

As per unofficial results of 15 seats issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidates Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan, Saeed Iqbal Mian, Naseer Ullah Khan and Muhammad Iqbal Khan have won their seats from Constituencies PK-100 Bajaur-I, PK-101 Bajaur-II, PK-109 Kurram-II, PK-114 South Waziristan-II and PK-111 North Waziristan-I, respectively.

Similarly, Independent candidates who won their elections included Abbas-ur-Rehman, Shafiq Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, Muhammad Shafiq, Ghazi Azan Jamal and Mir Kalam Khan from constituencies PK-104 Mohmand-II, PK-105 Khyber-I, PK-106 Khyber-II, PK-107 Khyber-III, PK-110 Orakzai and PK-112 North Waziristan, respectively.

Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F) has also won two seats from constituencies PK-108 Kurram-I and PK-115 Ex Frontier Regions by its candidates Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Shoaib, respectively.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have also got one seat each. JIP's candidate Siraj Uddin has won his seat from PK-102 Bajaur-III while ANP's candidate Nisar Ahmad has won his seat from PK-103 Mohmand-I.

