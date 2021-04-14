KP emergency service-Rescue 1122 receives applause

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Resettlement and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Yousaf Rahim on Wednesday appreciated role of the KP emergency service, Rescue 1122 saying it was timely and efficiently providing round the clock services to masses during emergencies.

He expressed these views during his visit to the provincial headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122.

On this occasion, the Director General Dr. Khatir Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about the facilities and equipment being used during various emergencies. Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that Rescue 1122 was currently providing services in 32 districts of the province where 94 rescue stations have been set up while Rescue 1122 has provided services to more than 466,000 people during various emergencies.

He said Rescue-1122 had state-of-the-art equipment of international standard. Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that apart from ambulance, fire vehicle, water browser, rescue vehicle, water rescue van, boats, the Emergency Medical Response Unit (BUS) which has laboratory, mini operation theater, mini intensive care unit for patients.

He said the emergency service has OPD service available. There are also motorcycle fire tenders and mini fire tenders to put out fires in old and historic buildings in the narrow streets of the inner city.

Secretary Resettlement and Rehabilitation Department Yousuf Rahim appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 in providing timely and best services to people at their doorsteps free of cost.

He also appreciated the personnel of the emergency service for providing services to people during emergency round the clock.

He said Rescue services play a key role in building a secure society and added cooperation would be extended to all initiatives taken for the welfare of the people.