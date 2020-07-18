UrduPoint.com
KP Endowment Dept. Distributes Eid Cheques Among Minority Scholars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Endowment Dept. distributes Eid cheques among minority scholars

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Endowment Department Saturday distributed Eid cheques to minority scholars here.

MPA Sardar Ranjit Singh distributed checks of Rs 30,000 among four scholars and religious intellectuals.

MPA Sardar Ranjit Singh handed over cheques of Rs. 30,000 to Danish Masih, Pastor Yaqub Masih, Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu and Sunni Singh. Minority Assembly Member Sardar Ranjit Singh said that we are trying to solve the problems of religious scholars on priority basis.

