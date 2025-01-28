KP Energy Committee Meets To Address Power Shortages, Gas Pressure Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy and Power of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Daud Shah.
Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam and Special Assistant for Energy Tariq Khan Saduzai were among the attendees.
During the meeting, officials reported the successful completion of 316 mini micro-hydropower projects across the province, highlighting the government’s efforts to improve energy access in remote areas.
However, the committee also addressed pressing issues, including delays in PEDO (Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization) projects, transmission line challenges, and persistent gas pressure problems.
The committee expressed concerns over what it termed discriminatory treatment such as the ban on new gas connections, prolonged load-shedding, and low gas pressure in the province.
Members emphasized the need for equitable resource distribution and urged the Federal government to address these grievances promptly.
Chairman Daud Shah directed relevant authorities to expedite ongoing energy projects and ensure transparency in their execution.
The meeting concluded with a resolve to continue advocating for KP’s energy rights and improving service delivery to the public.
