KP Energy Department Announces 40 Internships: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:54 PM

KP Energy Department announces 40 internships: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to KP CM on Energy Himyatullah Khan has said that the Energy and Power Department will announce forty internship opportunities in accordance with the internship policy of the provincial government for fresh graduate engineers and diploma holders annually to make them skilled in hydropower sector projects.

He was presiding over a meeting on Internship Policy here Tuesday. The several officers including Human Resource Manager, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Shahid Khan and others attended.

The internships will be provided in various hydropower projects of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization under the Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The adviser directed the officials to ensure publishing of the advertisement soon about the internship on PMRU's online portal.

"Internees would be awarded Rs25,000 per month for one year and Hafiz Qur'aan, disabled, gold medalist and minority candidate could be extended for two years," he said.

Himayatullah Khan said that the internships would be awarded on merit to a candidate with higher academic qualifications or marks and no irregularities or nepotism would be tolerated.

It was also discussed and decided in the meeting that experience certificates will be given to the internees on the completion of the successful internship and they would be entitle for additional numbers during recruitment in any project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The adviser further explained that according to the policy, KP domicile holders will be given internship.

