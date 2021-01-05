KP Energy Dept unveils two years performance (2019-20)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Energy and Power Department here Tuesday unveiled its two years performance (2019-20) by taking credit of establishing KP Transmission and Grid Company (KPTGC), LPG Marketing Department, TESCO development projects and restructuring of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and launching scores of energy and gas projects in the province.

KP Oil and Gas Company (KPOGC) and Khyber Pakthunkhwa Development Organization (PEDO)'s restructuring, enhancing efficiency of Electric Inspectorate, safeguarding provincial rights, solarization of schools and basic health units, sustainable energy and economic development programme, completion of maximum number of mini macro hydropower projects and success of convincing of Common Council Interest (CCI) on a figure of Rs 128 billion for year 2016-17 under Net Hydel Profit (NHP) as per AGN formula have been achieved during last two years.

Briefing newsmen about last two years performance of the Energy and Power Department KP, Himayatullah Khan Mayar, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power who was accompanied by Secretary Muhammad Zubair Khan said KP was blessed with enormous hydropower, oil and gas deposits besides tourism and mineral resources being tapped for sustainable economic, agriculture and industrial growth besides making KP self-sufficient in energy resources for socio-economic well being of people.

According to official document, out of the identified 30,000 megawatt (MW) of hydropower' potential, 6000MW (33,000 GWH having generation cost of Rs63 billion) have been developed so far and approximately 10,000MW are in different stages of implementation amounting to about Rs100 billion revenue per annum.

Similarly, out of 27 oil and gas exploration blocks, only four are currently producing about 45,000 BPD of crude oil (50pc of natural production) worth Rs 131 billion per annum, 490MMCFD of gas (12% of national production) having an estimated monetary value of Rs147 billion per annum and 850TPD of LPG ( 40pc of national production) amounting to Rs19 billion per annum.

The CM aide said , PTI Govt was determined to offset this location disadvantage by expeditious development of energy resources and was providing inexpensive electricity to domestic and industrial consumers for industrial and economic growth besides generating employment opportunities.

He said signing of pending Energy Purchase Agreements (EPAs) had been stumbling block in selling out the power generated by Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) hydropower projects, adding his department was succeeded to resolve this longstanding issue pending since 2010.

EPAs have been signed with CPPA-G in May 2019 for 18 MW Pehur, 17MW Ronalia and 36.6MW Daral Khwar Hydropower Projects that will help result in generation of combined revenue of Rs 2.1 billion per year for the provincial kitty.

The advisor said about 25 reputable companies and industrial units have participated in auction process for Pehur's electricity that would get electricity on Rs7.

5 per unit against Rs15per unit currently being sold in the province.

He said PEDO has voluntarily shifted from a 'take or pay' model to 'take and pay' model and the Govt was planning to provide inexpensive electricity to around 66 industrial units under this mechanism.

Out of 802MW projects, he said Balakot HPP 300MW started with collaboration of Asian Development Bank (ADB), was an advanced stage of implementation that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs88 billion having an expected revenue of Rs13 billion per year.

Similarly, work on 496MW Lower Spat Gah with assistance of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company (KHNP) has been started under Public Private Partnership (PPP) besides Batakundi HPP of 96MW with assistance of International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Chapari Charkhel HPP costing Rs 4.378 billion having capacity of 10.5 MW.

Work on "Access to Clean Energy Investment Program" have been initiated with financial assistance of ADB under which 1028 mini macro hydropower projects are being constructed in two phases in northern districts of KP with an estimated cost of Rs 18 billion.

Solarization of 8,000 schools and 187 basic health units started in the province under clean energy project with assistance of ADB costing Rs 4347 million besides executing two mega hydropower projects of 245 MW including 88MW Gabral Kalam and 157MW Maydan in Swat with assistance of World Bank costing Rs 142 billion.

Sustainable Energy and Economic Development Program has been launched for provincial economic development besides solarization of civil secretariat, CM secretariat, Chief Minister through net metering system besides 5700 households and 300 mosques were achieved.

A total of 18 projects were approved for upgradation and installations of feeders, rehabilitation of gridf stations and installation of transformers in industrial zones in merged areas costing Rs6. 8 billion to address the problem of load shedding and others energy issues.

The Minister said Kohat Area Development Program worth Rs 15 billion had been handed over to Planning and Development Department for development of Kohat Division under gas royalty share.

An investment plan worth Rs 35.5 billion for accelerated implementation program (AIP) under KP Oil and Gas Resources for next three years have been approved for exploration of eight blocks of oil and gas, he said, adding Tirah in Khyber, Orakzai and Miranshah in North Waziristan have plenty of gas and oil reservoirs that would be tapped.

He said KP was establishing Institute of Petroleum Energy in Karak to prepare students for 21st century challenges. The advisor said completion of these mega projects would help bolster agriculture and industrial sectors besides make the province self sufficient in energy and oil resources in future.