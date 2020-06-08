KP ensures capacity enhancing of coronavirs testing laboratories: Advisor

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtnkhwa on Anti-Corruption and Provincial Inspection Team, Malak Shafiullah Khan Monday said that all available resources area being utilized to ensure protection to people's lives and property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtnkhwa on Anti-Corruption and Provincial Inspection Team, Malak Shafiullah Khan Monday said that all available resources area being utilized to ensure protection to people's lives and property.

To achieve this objective, he said the capacity enhancing of coronavirus testing laboratories is being ensured across the province.

He was addressing a meeting called in connection with curbing the spread of coronavirus in the province. The meeting was attended by officials concerned from local departments and district administration.

The Advisor said in Timergara corona testing laboratory would start work from June 15 and the same facility would be extended to rest of the area on priority basis adding this would help in time diagnosis of patients from Lower and Upper Chitral, Upper Dir and Bajaur districts.

He said after approval of establishment of coronavirus testing laboratory at Timergara, necessary medical equipment have been dispatched to the area.

He urged upon the people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government against coronavirus and extend cooperation to the government in this regard. He said social distance is a major precautionary measure in fight against coronavirus.

He said people should take these precautionary measures as seriously otherwise this disease could further inflict damage.