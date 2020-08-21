KP Environment Deptt unveils EPA two years performance; climate change policy approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department has unveiled two years performance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with major focus on infrastructure development, controlling of pollution, climate change's effects mitigation and extension of EPA services to all seven districts of the merged areas.

"KP is the first province of Pakistan that prepared and approved Climate Change Policy and Action Plan," documents revealed here Friday.

The EPA has conducted an awareness activities with university students and inventory of glaciers study was in progress. Work in Chitral, Kohistan and Swat were completed and after EIS work in Mansehra would be started to avoid glaciers' burst in future.

PTI Government has established Malakand Regional Directorate last year and central directorate for Peshawar, Mardan and nearby merged districts would be established this year.

A sub-regional office of the Deputy Director in Kohat would be established to facilitate tribal people of Kurram and Orakzai districts.

To control industrial pollution, the Government has introduced bag filter technology and 80% of the cement industry has been converted on this technology to control air pollution caused by cement and steel industry.

In steel industry, pollution control system was introduced where the black soot was now sold at 40-50 thousand rupees per ton.

Similarly, ZIZZAG technology would be introduced in brick kilns on 50:50 cost sharing basis to control air pollution especially in Peshawar.

The EPA has asked all transport add on ring road to pave their yards and connecting area to the road to curtail dust pollution.

In addition to strict monitoring of burning of solid waste, all Kabab and Tikka shops have been asked to introduce chimney for control of their smokes and major schools were asked to install water filtration plants for their students to avoid waste of clean drinking water besides discourage water pollution.

The EPA has started legal action against illegal coal storage on ring road and their cases were sent to Environmental Tribunal.

During last two and half years, 3,201 violators were prosecuted and Rs 60.3 million fine imposed against 1,661 violators and cases against 1540 were pending.

EPA's jurisdiction has been extended to merged areas by the Government to provide better services to people.

Action has been initiated against illegal and smoke emitting steel mills at Shakus and smoke emitting industries at Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts.

Under a project, environmental profile for merged areas to find causes and sources of different types of pollution, awareness and training would be conducted.