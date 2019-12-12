KP EOC confirms four polio cases from Lakki Marwat, Tank

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed detection of four more polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of the province, raising the total count of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 72 and 98 in Pakistan overal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed detection of four more polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of the province, raising the total count of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 72 and 98 in Pakistan overall.

According to the details, National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory has isolated wild polio virus from stool samples of 3 months boy and 11 months girl of Tehsil Sarai Naurang, 11 months girl from Deratang Union Council of District Lakki Marwat and 12 months female child from Union Council Waraspoon of Tehsil Tank.

According to parents of all the three affected children in Lakki Marwat none of them have had essential immunization or polio vaccine administered in recent month. However, child from tank has had 3 doses of routine immunization but no IPV.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit in his comments on new polio cases has said that it was alarming that virus is continuously affecting and paralyzing unimmunized children in the southern districts especially in Bannu division.

He appealed to parents that there is no cure for polio once the child is paralyzed. For preventing this from happening take your child to nearest health center for essential/routine immunization and anti-polio vaccination during every campaign, he added.

"Every child has a right to live healthy and productive life and parents should not listen to propagandas and vaccinate their children in every campaign" said Coordinator.

He said that OPV is the safest vaccine without any reported risks adding that billions of doses of OPV has been administered to children globally including all Muslim countries which has helped in eradication of polio virus.