KP EPC Forms Panel To Propose Changes In Curriculum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Council (KP EPC) constituted a committee on Monday to propose changes regarding climate change in the curriculum.

Secretary Climate, Forests, Environmental and Wildlife would be the Chairman of the committee while others members include Chairman KP Textbook board, Director Curriculum, Director Higher Education, Director Elementary and Secondary Education, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences (University of Peshawar), Head of Climate Change Cell Institute of Management Sciences Hayatabad, representatives of Private school Regulatory Authority, NGO while Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the member/secretary on the panel.

The committee has been tasked to submit proposals regarding inclusion of essays in the schools and colleges level curriculum within a period of one month with the Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Department.

