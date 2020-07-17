KP Epidemic Control Bill approved; LB elections postponed till August 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair Friday approved KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Bill 2020 under which local bodies' elections are postponed till August 2021.

The bill was moved by CM advisor on Local Government, Kamran Bangash, who informed the house that probability of deaths would be increased in case election would be held during corona pandemic. He said that government is demanding a period of two years starting from August 2019.

He said that government is in contact with election commission and taking up matter with relevant authorities in the commission.

The house rejected the amendments tabled by Inyat Ullah Khan of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal who contended that government wants to postpone local bodies' elections for two years. He said after completion of time period it is mandatory to hold elections in three months.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak said that government should have decided a strategy three months prior to completion of time period on August 18, 2019.

Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that election should be held within three months after completion of period. He said that only election commission can postpone electoral process.