KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag at entrance gate

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has directed all administration of all schools across the province to make national flag at main entrance gate along with slogan, "we are Pakistani"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department has directed all administration of all schools across the province to make national flag at main entrance gate along with slogan, "we are Pakistani".

According to notification of E& SE department , all principals and head teachers of higher, middle and Secondary schools have been directed to make Pak flag along with solgans on right side , " Hum Pakistani" , " We are Pakistani" at main entrance to schools.

It is further directed that this process should be completed within three days with pictorial evidence.