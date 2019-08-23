UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP E&SE Directs Schools To Display National Flag At Entrance Gate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag at entrance gate

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has directed all administration of all schools across the province to make national flag at main entrance gate along with slogan, "we are Pakistani"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department has directed all administration of all schools across the province to make national flag at main entrance gate along with slogan, "we are Pakistani".

According to notification of E& SE department , all principals and head teachers of higher, middle and Secondary schools have been directed to make Pak flag along with solgans on right side , " Hum Pakistani" , " We are Pakistani" at main entrance to schools.

It is further directed that this process should be completed within three days with pictorial evidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education All

Recent Stories

JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with K ..

3 minutes ago

Country moving in right direction: Punjab Food Min ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects First Results of Prisoner Swap D ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

3 minutes ago

Modi is man of mad thinking: Sheikh Rashid

21 seconds ago

Malaysia makes record $161 mn drug seizure

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.