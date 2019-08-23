KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag at entrance gate

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department has directed all administration of all schools across the province to make national flag at main entrance along with slogan, " we are Pakistani".

According to notification of E& SE department all principals and head teachers of higher, middle and Secondary schools have been directed to make Pakistani flag along with solgans on right side , " Hum Pakistani" , " We are Pakistani" at main entrance to schools.

It is further directed that this process should be completed within three days with pictorial evidence.