KP E&SED-DFID announces results of District Performance Scorecard for Dec 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) with the technical assistance from DFID has announced results of the District Performance Scorecard (DPS) for December 2019.

The DPS meeting for December was held at the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the newly joined Minister E&SE Akbar Ayub Khan along with Special Secretary E&SED Zareef ul Manni. Director of E&SE Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim, Project Director Independent Monitoring Unit Mr. Zia ul Haqq and District Education Officers (DEOs) of all the districts attended the meeting.

The performance of 56 DEOs; 28 male and 28 female of the settled districts was assessed against the targets set in their District Education Plans. On each indicator, score was awarded if the DEO Office met it set target. Performance of the Frontier Regions (FRs) and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) was also presented.

Efforts of E&SE Department, DEOs and the school management have proved fruitful in improving children's access to schools.

It is evident from improvement in student attendance rate of KP which has increased from 79 to 82 percent. District offices leading on this indicator are Haripur Female with 90 percent.1, Nowshera Male with 87.5 percent and Swabi Female with 87.4 percent student attendance rate.

The KP has done exceptionally well bringing up the teachers' attendance rate from 88 percent to 90 percent. On this indicator, male teachers in Nowshehra outperformed with 92.49 percent attendance rate.

Additionally, percentage of teachers on duties has decreased in KP from 3 percent (Aug-Dec 18) to 2 percent (Aug-Dec 19) which also shows that more teachers are available in schools to teach the students.

District offices are ensuring all schools in the districts are fully functional with basic facilities such as toilets, electricity, boundary wall and drinking water available. 95 percent of the facilities in the province are functional. 84 percent of the schools in KP have functional parent teacher councils which conduct regular monthly meetings.

District Education Officers have resolved 93 percent of the cases generated on Online Action Management System regarding teacher absenteeism.. Staff of DEO Office have met their target of visiting schools to monitor the quality of teaching and administrative practices.

Not only more students are coming to schools, but students are also learning better due to the quality initiatives of E&SED.

Results of Grade 5, Grade 8, Grade 10 and Grade 12 exams show improvement of over 3 percent on average.

Furthermore, literacy and numeracy assessments are now being conducted in Primary schools to improve the basic literacy and numeracy skills of students.

Professional development of teachers is another priority area of E&SED and results show a 90 percent participation rate of primary school teachers in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program and 93 percent participation in induction programme for newly hired teachers.

Overall the results show that continuous efforts of the KP government along with the use of data to track progress has resulted improvement in service delivery of education in the province.

''According to the ranking of Quality scorecard, the top seven DEO Offices in order of their rank are DEO Office Female Haripur 100 percent, followed by DEO Office Female Hangu 93.8 percent, DEO Office Male Haripur 87.3 percent, DEO Office Female Mansehra 81.1 percent, Bunner Male 79.4 percent, Torghar Female 76.7 percent and Mansehra Male scored 71.7 percent, According to the ranking of Access scorecard, DEO Office Female Haripur secured first two positions with the score of 92 percent, followed by DEO Office Nowshera Male 82 percent, Torghar Female 78.1 percent, DEO Office Male Charsadda and Haripur 77 percent, DEO Office Male Mardan 76 percent and DEO office Female Nowshehra scored 70 percent.

Altogether, substantial progress was observed in several key education indicators. The Minister distributed certificates of appreciation to the position holders in Quality and Access scorecards. He appreciated the innovative approach of E&SED for using data to improve service delivery in education and offered his support and guidance to further accelerate performance. He said,''In the future, all administrative decisions will be based on these results, especially focusing on the assessment results of the students. There will be no relaxation for the districts that continue to drop from their given targets. We must also put a great emphasis on the second shift school, he added.

The department should identify the schools immediately so that every child has access to education. Also, FR districts should be merged with the settled one so that we will focus on our far-flung and tribal districts and will make sure their performance is improved, Akbar Ayub directed.