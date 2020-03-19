UrduPoint.com
KP E&SED Extends Deadline For Submission Of Applications

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

KP E&SED extends deadline for submission of applications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department (E&SED) , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended last date for submission of online form for transfers and posting under E-transfer policy till March 26, 2020, said an official handout released here Thursday.

In this connection, all District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to complete the scrutiny of all applications during the period from March 27 to March 31 and then issue the notification of transfers and postings of all candidates on April 1, 2020.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has introduced E-transfer policy has been introduced for bringing transparency in the transfers and merit based posting to guarantee rights to deserving teachers and abolish the culture favouritism.

