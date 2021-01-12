KP E&SED to up-grade all IT labs under smart school project: Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that all computer labs of the Education Department would be up-graded under the Smart School project while content of course and curriculum would also be brought at par with requirements of the modern era.

He expressed these views while presiding over a new Smart School Programme under Education Department. Beside, Special Secretary Education, Managing Director (MD) IT board, Director IT and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that IT related education is essential for all subjects and the government is fully concentrating on it. He directed the authorities for fixation of qualification and experience criteria for selection of IT teachers. He said further reforms would be introduced according to requirements.

Shahram Khan Tarakai also directed finalization of mechanism for the promotion of all IT teachers and its presentation as soon as possible.

He also stressed for preparing training mechanism for IT teachers on regular bases, so they should remain acquainted with up-graded technology.

Similarly, he also directed filling of all vacant IT teachers as soon as possible, so no post should remain vacant. He said that now it is the era of IT and technology and we have to prepare our coming generation for better tomorrow.

The provincial minister also directed giving final shape to smart school programme strategy as soon as possible wherein a timeline would have been fixed for completion of every project.

He further directed the deployment of an officer to look after IT affairs at Directorate level in Education Department. He said that after success of the programme it would be extended to higher secondary schools of the province and IT labs would be up-graded time to time.