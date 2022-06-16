Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaliq-ur-Rehman has expressed satisfaction over the revenue recovery rate of the Excise Department and said that the department has so far recovered more than Rs 3 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaliq-ur-Rehman has expressed satisfaction over the revenue recovery rate of the Excise Department and said that the department has so far recovered more than Rs 3 billion.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting on Revenue Recovery Review at Directorate General of ET&NC Department at Peshawar here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Secretary Excise Syed Haider Iqbal was also present who directed the concerned authorities to utilize all resources to ensure revenue targets.

The meeting was also attended by Director Revenue Syed Alamin, Director Peshawar Region Javed Khilji, Director Malakand Region Dr Eid Badshah, Director Hazara Region Andalib Naz, Director South Region Hayat Khan Wazir, Director Mardan Region Emaduddin and others.

Director Revenue Syed Alamin gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on revenue recovery so far and performance of district officers.

The meeting was informed that the Excise Department has so far recovered more than Rs 3 billion in revenue, which was declared satisfactory and instructions were issued on the spot to meet the shortfall.

The Advisor said that a GIS based survey in Abbottabad and Nowshera has significantly improved the tax net while facilitating the taxpayers as well as improved transparency in the tax system.

He further said that the provincial government has approved a plan to digitize UIPT in Peshawar this year, which will significantly improve revenue further.

He directed the field officers to meet their targets on time and reiterated that all the officers should fulfill their targets on time using their responsibilities and professionalism.

In the meeting, the Secretary Excise directed to provide all facilities to the tax payers in a timely manner. He said that all the excise and taxation offices would remain open even on holidays for the convenience of taxpayers.