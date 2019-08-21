UrduPoint.com
KP E&T Recovers Rs.350m During July 2019

Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:25 PM

KP E&T recovers Rs.350m during July 2019

The Department of Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered receipts of Rs.350 million during July 2019 as compared to Rs.252 million during July 2018 that is 40% higher collection than the same period of the preceding year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Department of Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered receipts of Rs.350 million during July 2019 as compared to Rs.252 million during July 2018 that is 40% higher collection than the same period of the preceding year.

This was stated during a review meeting of the revenue collection held here with Director General (DG) Excise & Taxation, Syed Fayyaz Ai Shah in the chair. The meeting reviewed in detail the recoveries and performance of the department during July 2019.

On this occasion, the DG Excise & Taxation appreciated the hard work and efforts of the region directors, excise officers and officials for showing better performance and expressed the hope that during the current financial year 2019-20 repeat the same performance and will surpass the fixed target of recovery.

He said that the Department of Excise and Taxation will play full role in the progress and development of the province.

