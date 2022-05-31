UrduPoint.com

KP ET&NC Seizes 36 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 08:06 PM

KP ET&NC seizes 36 kg hashish

Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday said that the crackdown on narcotics mafia has been accelerated and operation in this regard was continued across the province

In this connection a team of Excise D.I.

Khan Region under the supervision of Masood-ul-Haq E&T Officers (Counter Narcotics Operation) during the search recovered 36 kilogram hashish from a vehicle bearing Registration No. 685 AZC near Darya Khan Bridge.

The alleged accused Mohammad Nazir son of Mohammad Rahim, resident of Quetta was arrested from the spot.

A case has been registered by Excise Police Station, D.I. Khan and further investigations were in progress.

