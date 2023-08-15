Open Menu

KP Ex-legal Adviser Arif Yousaf Held From ATC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KP ex-legal adviser Arif Yousaf held from ATC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Legal Adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Arif Yousuf was arrested from the court room on Tuesday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court rejected bail application of the accused of May 9 and 10 arson and vandalism case in Peshawar.

Arif Yousuf was arrested by Khan Raziq Police Station after the ATC judge rejected his bail application.

He was a legal adviser to the former Chief minister of KP Pervez Khattak.

