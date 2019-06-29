KP Excise achieve 3.3 billion target of fiscal year 2018-19

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excise taxation and narcotics control department has achieved its target of 3.3 billion just a day before closing of fiscal year 2018-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excise taxation and narcotics control department has achieved its target of 3.3 billion just a day before closing of fiscal year 2018-19.

In a statement issued by Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah termed the success as team and hard work of all the department employs.

"Keeping in view financial constraints of the province, excise department even worked on weekends to make hundred percent of the recovery from the defaulters. The Director General and his team really deserve appreciation and reward" Secretary Excise delighted.

He claimed that excise become the first department that achieved its target at provincial and Federal level.

Director General Fayaz Ali Shah while congratulating all teams, maintained that for achieving this hardcore target the director and excise taxation officers really pulled their socks and worked day and night to make it possible.

Director General said that with a less than 1400 staff it is really a big target to achieve and this record recovery is worth appreciation.

Director Revenue Salahuddin in video message announced that in the last month of fiscal year 2018-19 the staff didn't take any off and worked on Sundays to meet the target which is appreciable and sign of a great leadership.