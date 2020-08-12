KP Excise Deptt, Revenue Authority to introduce online systems for taxation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA)were developing innovative projects that would help these line departments in tax assessments,increasing tax revenues, broadening tax net and improved governance.

The authorities have finalized assessments of proposals and projects would soon be awarded to successful firms, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The UK Department for International Development's (DFID) funded Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II) was supporting both line departments in these reforms which would ultimately result in more revenues, savings and improved tax administration.

In this connection, both KPRA and E&TNC Departments held meetings to have pitch presentations from the technology firms whose proposals were shortlisted for SNG-II Innovation Challenge Fund.

"Despite the major disruptions caused by COVID-19, we received proposals for E-commerce, Revenue Information Systems and telecom related themes. The line departments were currently reviewing the final proposals and soon we would award these projects to successful firms," said Saeed Khan, Innovation Advisor KP, Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II).

"These systems will also help line departments in transparent and customer friendly services,"he added.

Under the SNG-II Innovation Challenge Fund, DFID has allocated £8 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to finance innovative and potentially scalable pilot approaches and conduct action research to build evidence of workable solutions to improved governance resulting in effective service delivery that in particular meet the needs of poor and marginalised people in SNG-II target districts.

The ICF funds innovative pilots that support areas such as public financial management, planning, revenue mobilization, delivery of municipal services, accountability and transparency and other reform areas that may not be possible through a standard TA as it requires additional financial and thinking space.

The four-year (2019-2023) SNG-II programme supports the Governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as local governments in selected districts, to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.