KP Excise Intelligence foils narcotics smuggling attempts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :KP Excise Intelligence has seized 24 kilograms opium, 32 kilograms hashish and 470 grams of ice drug while foiling three different narcotics smuggling attempts in Peshawar and Mardan, said an official news release issued here Thursday.

The operations were conducted on tip offs received by the Excise Intelligence and Incharge of the Excise Intelligence Bureau, Naveed Jamal who put different teams of the force on alert.

In first incident, a bid of smuggling narcotics to Punjab was foiled at Motorway Interchange Peshawar wherein the illegal commodity was being smuggled in a motorcar bearing Registration No. LEC3672.

The vehicle was signaled to stop, but instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the speed of the vehicle and on chase, the driver of the vehicle parked the vehicle on the road side of the motorway and managed escape while taking benefit of the darkness.

On search, the personnel of Excise Intelligence recovered 17 kilograms of hashish and 470 grams of drug ice.

A case has been registered with Police Station Chamkani and search of the escaped driver was in progress.

In second incident, 15kilograms of hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a Suzuki Bolan carrying Registration No.U4983 during checking on Haji Camp Road near Shah Kas, Hayatabad Phase-7. After registration of a case with Police Station Tatara, an accused Israr son of Zaman Gul , an Afghan national has been arrested,In third incident, another attempt of the smuggling of narcotics to Punjab, was foiled when 24 kilogram opium was recovered from a motorcar carrying Registration No.LOY182. Two alleged smugglers have been arrested and a case has also been registered with Police Station City (Mardan).

The Special Assistant to the CM on Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal appreciated the effectiveness of the force and termed it a big success in crackdown against the menace of narcotics.