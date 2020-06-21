UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Excise Police Foil Opium Smuggling Attempt

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM

KP Excise Police foil opium smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Excise Police Station, Peshawar foiled an attempt of smuggling 50400 grams opium and arrested an accused, said an official news release issued here Sunday.

On a tip received by Director Narcotics, Askar Khan regarding the attempt of the smuggling of drugs from district Khyber, a team of the Excise Police was put on alert at Zangali Check Post on Kohat Road wherein the suspected truck was stopped for search.

During search, 50400 grams opium was recovered from the truck and an accused, who hails from Shah Kas, Tehsil Jamrud of district Khyber was arrested from the spot. An FIR against the accused was also registered at Police Station Badhber.

Both, the Secretary Excise, Islamzeb and DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah have appreciated the successful operation of the personnel of the concerned police station.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Drugs Road Alert Kohat Jamrud Sunday FIR Post From

Recent Stories

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

44 minutes ago

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

2 hours ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

2 hours ago

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.