KP Excise Police foil opium smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Excise Police Station, Peshawar foiled an attempt of smuggling 50400 grams opium and arrested an accused, said an official news release issued here Sunday.

On a tip received by Director Narcotics, Askar Khan regarding the attempt of the smuggling of drugs from district Khyber, a team of the Excise Police was put on alert at Zangali Check Post on Kohat Road wherein the suspected truck was stopped for search.

During search, 50400 grams opium was recovered from the truck and an accused, who hails from Shah Kas, Tehsil Jamrud of district Khyber was arrested from the spot. An FIR against the accused was also registered at Police Station Badhber.

Both, the Secretary Excise, Islamzeb and DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah have appreciated the successful operation of the personnel of the concerned police station.