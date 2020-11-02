KP Excise, Punjab Urban Unit sign for GIS mapping, extension of property tax network

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday signed agreement with Punjab Urban Unit for GIS mapping and extension of property tax network in the province.

Under the agreement Punjab Urban Unit would conduct GIS survey in district Mansehra for property tax evaluation and later it would be extended to Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Abbottabad to address public complaints regarding property tax.

The DG said that the step would shift the excise data on computer automation while the land record would be connected with GIS for proper property tax evaluation.