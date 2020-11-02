UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Excise, Punjab Urban Unit Sign For GIS Mapping, Extension Of Property Tax Network

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:41 PM

KP Excise, Punjab Urban Unit sign for GIS mapping, extension of property tax network

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday signed agreement with Punjab Urban Unit for GIS mapping and extension of property tax network in the province.

Under the agreement Punjab Urban Unit would conduct GIS survey in district Mansehra for property tax evaluation and later it would be extended to Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Abbottabad to address public complaints regarding property tax.

The DG said that the step would shift the excise data on computer automation while the land record would be connected with GIS for proper property tax evaluation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Mansehra Mardan Nowshera Agreement

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

46 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.