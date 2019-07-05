UrduPoint.com
KP Excise Recovered 80kg Hashish: DG

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

KP Excise recovered 80kg hashish: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General KP Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Syed Fayaz Ali Shah Friday said that 80 kilogram hashish has been seized during two separate raids.

In a statement issued here Syed Fayaz Ali Shah said that a team under the supervision of Excise and Narcotics Control Officer Saim Khan Jhagra, mobile Squad Incharge Inayat Rehman and Additional Incharge Zohaib Jamal on a tip off recovered 15 kilogram hashish from a government number plate Honda motor car and arrested the alleged accused Ihsan Elahi in the jurisdiction of Badhber Police Station.

Similarly, Inspector Narcotics Control Mobile Squad IV Faisal Khan and Additional Incharge Naeem Khattak have received information regarding smuggling of narcotics.

The team recovered 65 kilogram hashish from Honda motor car barring number DG-255 and arrested the alleged accused Mashrob Khan in the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station.

DG Fayaz Ali Shah said that stern action would be taken against drug sellers and no one would be spare by giving them exemplary punishment.

