KP Excise Recovers 105 Kg Narcotics, Arrests Two

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:53 PM

KP Excise recovers 105 kg narcotics, arrests two

The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an action at Jahangira Road, Swabi on Wednesday recovered 105 kg counter band from a car and arrested two drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an action at Jahangira Road, Swabi on Wednesday recovered 105 kg counter band from a car and arrested two drug dealers.

The spokesman for Excise Department said at least 105 kilogram narcotics were recovered from secret cavities of a car on Jahangira Road, Swabi.

The narcotics included 64kg hashish and 41kg opium. Two accused named Ehsan and Saqib were also taken into custody.

A case was registered against both the accused at Swabi police station, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

