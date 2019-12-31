UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Excise Recovers Rs 1.2 Bln In Five Months

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:43 PM

KP Excise recovers Rs 1.2 bln in five months

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department during first five months of current fiscal year has recovered Rs 1.2 billion against the target of Rs 4 billion for the year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department during first five months of current fiscal year has recovered Rs 1.2 billion against the target of Rs 4 billion for the year.

An official communiqu issued here Tuesday said the department's recovery rate was 30 percent more than the corresponding period of last year, adding the Excise department was given 20 percent extra target of recovery for the current year as compare to the last year.

It said in various crackdowns, 103 vehicle were confiscated which included tampered, snatched, non custom paid vehicles, of which 54 are parked in Excise warehouse, 9 stolen vehicles were handed over to owners, four were given to Home department and 30 were under the use of Excise department while five were given to administration department.

Similarly, the Excise department recovered 998 kg hashish, 262 kg heroin, 155 kg Opium, 1.93 kg ICE and 106 liters liquor. The department also recovered 36 rifles, 150 pistols, 29871 bullets besides recovering foreign Currency worth Rs 600,000 and arrested two smugglers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Vehicle Billion

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

21 minutes ago

Islamabad police claim decline in crime rate durin ..

20 seconds ago

BMP GS visits Small Chamber, Federation of Pakista ..

22 seconds ago

China to Continue Intensifying Strategic Partnersh ..

25 seconds ago

Man kills brother-in-law in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Three vehicle-lifters arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.