KP Excise recovers Rs 1.2 bln in five months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department during first five months of current fiscal year has recovered Rs 1.2 billion against the target of Rs 4 billion for the year.

An official communiqu issued here Tuesday said the department's recovery rate was 30 percent more than the corresponding period of last year, adding the Excise department was given 20 percent extra target of recovery for the current year as compare to the last year.

It said in various crackdowns, 103 vehicle were confiscated which included tampered, snatched, non custom paid vehicles, of which 54 are parked in Excise warehouse, 9 stolen vehicles were handed over to owners, four were given to Home department and 30 were under the use of Excise department while five were given to administration department.

Similarly, the Excise department recovered 998 kg hashish, 262 kg heroin, 155 kg Opium, 1.93 kg ICE and 106 liters liquor. The department also recovered 36 rifles, 150 pistols, 29871 bullets besides recovering foreign Currency worth Rs 600,000 and arrested two smugglers.