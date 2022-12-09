KP Excise sealed heroin manufacturing factory

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed heroin manufacturing and mixing factory in Sarband locality during a grand anti-narcotics operation, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Excise Department has earlier sealed a narcotics manufacturing factory on Kohat Road. The operation was carried out by the Special Squad-III of the Narcotics Control Wing of the department.

The factory was operating in a Hujra and the team of a special squad has taken material used in the manufacturing of heroin, huge quantity of chemicals and 9 kilograms of freshly manufactured heroin into possession during the operation.

According to an official of the Excise Department, narcotics manufactured in the factory were being allegedly supplied to nearby localities and educational institutions. Three alleged accused have also been arrested during the operation.

A case has been registered against the accused.