KP Excise Seizes 216 Kg Hashish, 2500 Tokens Filled With Heroin

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

The Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 216 kg of hashish, 2500 heroin-filled tokens, and 365 grams of ice, arresting four drug smugglers, its spokesman on Friday said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 216 kg of hashish, 2500 heroin-filled tokens, and 365 grams of ice, arresting four drug smugglers, its spokesman on Friday said.

The first operation was conducted by SHO Thana Excise Mardan wherein an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab near Motorway Mardan failed. The Excise Police also recovered 180000 grams (180 kg) of hashish from motor vehicles.

Another action was taken by Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-1 in Peshawar and during an operation on Peshawar Motorway H Gol Chowk towards Islamabad, 36 kg hashish was recovered. After the recovery the An accused smuggler was arrested and a case has been registered with further investigation underway, the spokesman said.

Likewise, the third operation was conducted by the Special Squad Narcotics Control Wing with the main operative of the group that supplied drugs to the students and youth of educational institutions arrested.

A total of 2500 heroin-filled tokens were recovered from a drug dealer named Shah Khalid and further investigation and action started against other accused of the group. The accused was smuggling huge amounts of heroin-laden tokens from Jamrud to Peshawar, the Excise spokesman said.

In another operation Excise Police Station Abbottabad Hazara recovered 365 grams of ice, two suspects were arrested and the action was taken at Osmanabad Road Abbottabad a case has been registered in Hazara Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

