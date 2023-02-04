KP expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people, and reiterate their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right of self-determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people, and reiterate their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right of self-determination.

In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Muhammad Azam Khan said that the right of self-determination was the basic right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government, adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their genuine struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their right to self-determination.

The Caretaker Chief Minister urged upon the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian government's brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role to giving Kashmiri people their right to self-determination by getting implemented the resolutions of the United Nations in a letter and spirit.

He maintained that the decades-long struggle of the Kashmir people for their freedom is unprecedented all over the world, and hoped that the people of Kashmir would soon be able to get their right of self-determination.

He condemned the unilateral decision of the Indian government of finishing the special status of occupied Kashmir provided in the Indian Constitution followed by the locked-down imposed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir with the aim to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom.

He once again urged upon the international community to understand the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue adding that durable peace in the region would not be possible until this issue is resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people, and therefore, the world community should come forward and play its role to get the issue resolved amicably.

Muhammad Azam Khan reiterated the resolve of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend their unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.