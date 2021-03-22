KP extends health emergency period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended health emergency for another period of three months, said a notification issued by the Department of Health here on Monday.

The first health emergency was notified on November 30, 2020 and after extension it will not now continue till June 30, 2021.

The health emergency was declared by Secretary Health in exercise of powers conferred in him under Section 3 of the KP Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Act, 2020 on the advice of Director General (DG) Health Services and two eminent epidemiologists and with the approval of Chief Minister.