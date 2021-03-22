UrduPoint.com
KP Extends Health Emergency Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:28 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended health emergency for another period of three months, said a notification issued by the Department of Health here on Monday

The first health emergency was notified on November 30, 2020 and after extension it will not now continue till June 30, 2021.

The health emergency was declared by Secretary Health in exercise of powers conferred in him under Section 3 of the KP Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Act, 2020 on the advice of Director General (DG) Health Services and two eminent epidemiologists and with the approval of Chief Minister.

