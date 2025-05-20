KP Extends School Enrollment Drive Until May 31
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has extended the ongoing school enrollment campaign until May 31 after failing to meet the targeted student registration numbers.
According to officials, the decision to extend the campaign was prompted by low enrollment rates, particularly in tribal and rural areas, where lack of awareness, parental disinterest, and administrative shortcomings were identified as key obstacles. Poor school infrastructure and a shortage of teachers in some districts have also discouraged parents from sending their children to school.
Recent data from the education department revealed that student registration during the past weeks remained below expectations.
As a result, authorities deemed it necessary to extend the campaign to allow more time for outreach and enrollment efforts.
The Deputy Director of Planning and Development at the Elementary Education Department has directed all district education officers and officials in the merged tribal districts to intensify their efforts to meet the revised deadline.
They have been instructed to work closely with community leaders and utilize local media to raise awareness among parents about the importance of enrolling their children in school.
The department also aims to ensure better school facilities as part of the strategy to increase enrollment rates across the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP extends school enrollment drive until May 314 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China committed to peace, progress: DG ISPR14 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 77 kg of drugs worth Rs 25.7 mln14 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts on to wipe out polio from Dera region14 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police personnel top priority: DPO14 minutes ago
-
Govt announces Rs343m relief package for victims of Indian attack24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt moves to enforce stricter regulations for sustainable tourism, environmental protection34 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends Forces for eliminating 12 Indian-backed terrorists in KP, Balochistan34 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pak armed forces34 minutes ago
-
BISE cleared fake viral video spread in Examination centers.44 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed54 minutes ago
-
J & K United Movement celebrates success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos"54 minutes ago