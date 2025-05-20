Open Menu

KP Extends School Enrollment Drive Until May 31

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has extended the ongoing school enrollment campaign until May 31 after failing to meet the targeted student registration numbers.

According to officials, the decision to extend the campaign was prompted by low enrollment rates, particularly in tribal and rural areas, where lack of awareness, parental disinterest, and administrative shortcomings were identified as key obstacles. Poor school infrastructure and a shortage of teachers in some districts have also discouraged parents from sending their children to school.

Recent data from the education department revealed that student registration during the past weeks remained below expectations.

As a result, authorities deemed it necessary to extend the campaign to allow more time for outreach and enrollment efforts.

The Deputy Director of Planning and Development at the Elementary Education Department has directed all district education officers and officials in the merged tribal districts to intensify their efforts to meet the revised deadline.

They have been instructed to work closely with community leaders and utilize local media to raise awareness among parents about the importance of enrolling their children in school.

The department also aims to ensure better school facilities as part of the strategy to increase enrollment rates across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan