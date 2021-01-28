KP extends Sehat Card programme to Karachi, Lahore

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday included 26 hospitals of Karachi and Lahore on the panel of its health insurance scheme of Sehat Card Plus that has been launched for all residents of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday included 26 hospitals of Karachi and Lahore on the panel of its health insurance scheme of Sehat Card Plus that has been launched for all residents of the province.

Under the scheme the residents of the province would get free medical facilities in all major public sector and private sector hospitals. According to the decision of the government now four hospitals of Karachi and 22 hospitals of Lahore would also provide free medical facilities to the residents of the province.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, all those permanent residents of KP that are living in Karachi and Lahore could not avail free medical facility by merely showing their National Identity Cards (NICs). These hospitals are equipped with best medical facilities.

He said that the provincial government is including more hospitals on the panel of Sehat Card Plus across the country and next few days more good hospitals would be included in it.

The four hospitals of Karachi are included Dow Medical University Hospital, Al-Khidmat Farida Yaqub Hospital, Karachi Institute of Radio-therapy and Nuclear Medicines while the Adil Hospital, Kishwar Sultana Hospital, Faran Hospital, Al-Khidmat Teaching Mansoora Hospital, Central Park Teaching Hospital, Orthopedic Medical Hospital Complex, Chaudhery Mohammad Akram Teaching and Research Hospital, Arif Memorial Hospital, Sharif Hospital, Al-Shafi Hospital, Life Care Hospital, Sir Jaimid Hospital, Akhtar Saeed Trust Hospital, Asghari Begum Hospital, Family Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital and Fatimia Memorial Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital, Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Oncology. Ayosna Hospital, Rasheed Hospital, New Garden Town and Hussain Memorial Hospital of Lahore have also been included in the panel of Sehat Card Plus Programme.