UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Extends Sehat Card Programme To Karachi, Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:55 PM

KP extends Sehat Card programme to Karachi, Lahore

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday included 26 hospitals of Karachi and Lahore on the panel of its health insurance scheme of Sehat Card Plus that has been launched for all residents of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday included 26 hospitals of Karachi and Lahore on the panel of its health insurance scheme of Sehat Card Plus that has been launched for all residents of the province.

Under the scheme the residents of the province would get free medical facilities in all major public sector and private sector hospitals. According to the decision of the government now four hospitals of Karachi and 22 hospitals of Lahore would also provide free medical facilities to the residents of the province.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, all those permanent residents of KP that are living in Karachi and Lahore could not avail free medical facility by merely showing their National Identity Cards (NICs). These hospitals are equipped with best medical facilities.

He said that the provincial government is including more hospitals on the panel of Sehat Card Plus across the country and next few days more good hospitals would be included in it.

The four hospitals of Karachi are included Dow Medical University Hospital, Al-Khidmat Farida Yaqub Hospital, Karachi Institute of Radio-therapy and Nuclear Medicines while the Adil Hospital, Kishwar Sultana Hospital, Faran Hospital, Al-Khidmat Teaching Mansoora Hospital, Central Park Teaching Hospital, Orthopedic Medical Hospital Complex, Chaudhery Mohammad Akram Teaching and Research Hospital, Arif Memorial Hospital, Sharif Hospital, Al-Shafi Hospital, Life Care Hospital, Sir Jaimid Hospital, Akhtar Saeed Trust Hospital, Asghari Begum Hospital, Family Hospital, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital and Fatimia Memorial Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital, Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Oncology. Ayosna Hospital, Rasheed Hospital, New Garden Town and Hussain Memorial Hospital of Lahore have also been included in the panel of Sehat Card Plus Programme.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nuclear Family All Government Best

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses steps to resolve low voltage iss ..

1 minute ago

Kitchen gardening festival on Feb 7

1 minute ago

Boy molested the premises of graveyard in limits o ..

1 minute ago

Chairman BBISE directs to resolve issues of studen ..

1 minute ago

Police Calls on Belgians to Refrain From Attending ..

17 minutes ago

Global stock markets pause following losses

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.